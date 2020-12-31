Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 31
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 30-December-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|601.67p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|608.22p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|595.09p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|601.65p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
