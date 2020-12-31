NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 30 December 2020 were: 746.83p Capital only 753.37p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 145,000 ordinary shares on 30th December 2020, the Company has 88,530,000 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.