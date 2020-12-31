

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece retail sales rebounded in October, data released by the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.



Retail sales volume increased 4.7 percent year-on-year, in contrast to a 4 percent fall logged in September. This was the first annual growth in eight months.



The annual growth was driven by a 29.9 percent rise in pharmaceutical and cosmetic product sales and 20 percent growth in books, stationery and other goods.



Excluding auto fuel, retail sales advanced 8.6 percent annually, reversing September's 1.3 percent decrease.



On a monthly basis, retails sales volume grew 3.8 percent after easing 0.2 percent in September.



Data showed that retail turnover increased 4.4 percent annually in October and gained 3.6 percent from the previous month.



