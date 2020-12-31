DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2020 / 11:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC LEI Number: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/12/2020) of GBP51.28m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/12/2020) of GBP34.96m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 30/12/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share 167.66p 20,850,000.00 (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share 167.66p (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 162.75p Premium / (Discount) (2.93)% to NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 112.55p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 112.50p Premium to NAV (0.05)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05/2019 to 30/12/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 90681 EQS News ID: 1158058 End of Announcement EQS News Service

