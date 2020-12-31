

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are exhibiting weakness in the abbreviated session on Thursday, with investors largely staying cautious and taking some profits amid a lack of positive triggers.



With most of the markets across the continent closed for New Year's Eve, trading activity is quite subdued, resulting in thin volumes.



Among the major markets, the U.K. is down sharply, with its benchmark FTSE 100 down as much as 1.2%, while France is down marginally. The pan European Stoxx 600 is down by about 0.1%. Germany and Switzerland are closed for holidays.



Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Ireland, Netherlands, Spain and Turkey are weak, while Greece and Portugal are slightly higher. All other markets in Europe are closed for New Year's Eve.



In economic news, Turkey's trade deficit widened sharply in November from last year on higher imports, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Thursday.



The trade gap increased to $5.03 billion in November from $1.98 billion in the same period last year. Exports dropped 0.9% annually, while imports surged 15.9% in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

