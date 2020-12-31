DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Final Terms

Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) Amundi Physical Metals plc: Final Terms 31-Dec-2020 / 14:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. FINAL TERMS Final Terms dated 30 December 2020 AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC ETC Securities of Amundi Physical Gold ETC issued under its Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities Programme (the "ETC Securities") Issue of 116,000 ETC Securities, being Tranche 189 of Amundi Physical Gold ETC specified in these Final Terms Part A - Contractual Terms Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019, as supplemented by the Supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 4 March 2020. This document constitutes the final terms of the ETC Securities described herein for the purposes of Article 8(4) of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) (the "Prospectus Regulation") and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2020 (the "Current Base Prospectus") and the Supplement to the Current Base Prospectus which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, save in respect of the Conditions which are extracted from the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as so supplemented and are incorporated by reference into the Current Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the ETC Securities is only available on the basis of the combination of this final terms and the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as so supplemented and the Current Base Prospectus and the Supplement to the Current Base Prospectus. GENERAL TERMS Issuer: Amundi Physical Metals plc 1) Amundi Physical Gold ETC 2) i) Series: 189 ii) Tranche Number(s): Aggregate Number of ETC Securities of the Series: 3) 43,706,987.00 i) Immediately following the issue of the relevant Tranche of ETC Securities: 116,000.00 ii) Comprising the relevant Tranche of ETC Securities: Metal Entitlement: 4) 0.04 fine troy ounces i) Initial Metal Entitlement as at the Series Issue Date: 0.03989109 ii) Metal Entitlement as at the Subscription Trade Date of the relevant Tranche of ETC Securities (if not the first Tranche of ETC Securities of the Series): Issue Date: 5) 23 May 2019 i) Series Issue Date: 4 January 2021 ii) Issue Date of the relevant Tranche of ETC Securities (if not the first Tranche of ETC Securities of the Series): Scheduled 23 May 2118 Maturity Date: 6) Relevant 21 May 2019 Regulatory Law 7) Reference Date: Date on which 25 April 2019 Board approval 8) for issuance of ETC Securities obtained: TRANSACTION PARTIES Additional Paying Agent(s): Not Applicable 9) Authorised Participant(s): As at the date of these Final 10) Terms: HSBC Bank plc, with registered office at: 8 Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5HQ Jane Street Financial Limited, with registered office at: Floor 30, 20 Fenchurch Street, London EC3M 3BUY Flow Traders B.V., with registered office at: Jacob Bontiusplaats 9 1018 LL Amsterdam Optiver VOF, with registered office at: Strawinskylaan 3095 1077 ZX Amsterdam BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC, with registered office at: 1 Rue Laffitte 75009 Paris Merrill Lynch International, with registered office at 2 King Edward Street London EC1A 1HQ PROVISIONS RELATING TO FEES Total Expense Ratio (as at the 0.15% per date of these Final Terms): annum. 11) PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION Nominal Amount: USD 5.085, being an 12) amount equal to 10 per cent. of the Issue Price per ETC Security as at the Series Issue Date. Specified Interest Amount: USD 0.051, being an 13) amount equal to 1 per cent. of the Nominal Amount. GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE ETC SECURITIES Non-exempt Offer: An offer of the ETC 14) Securities may be made by any Authorised Offeror(s) other than pursuant to Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation in Austria, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and any other Relevant Member State where the Current Base Prospectus (and any supplements) have been

