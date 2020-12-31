Greenlight Stocks sits down with WSGF CEO to discuss his Vayacaychella app and how it can help impact his company in 2021

Miami Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2020) - World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) has been catching attention during December. To date, shares are trading roughly 164% higher from where they were just a month ago. Volume remains elevated, and investors appear interested in picking up shares on intraday weakness.

To learn more about World Series of Golf, Inc.'s Vaycaychella app, Greenlight Stocks (GS) reached out to the company CEO, William "Bill" Justice (WBJ), to get his take on the current market, their app, and how they expect the company to perform in 2021. The responses paint an optimistic outlook for the near term.

GS: First, thank you for joining us. I'm sure you are no stranger to your stock's strong performance in December, and, as such, investors have reached out to Greenlight Stocks to see if we could find out what has investors so excited. Thanks for agreeing to chat.

WBJ: Glad to be here, and thanks for the invite. Yes, the stock is performing well, and we believe that the recent updates have provided both clues and optimism about our future. While I don't focus on the share price entirely, it is indeed our job to increase shareholder value...so, yes, it's value is always on my mind. And it's within our plan to drive value higher with some interesting strategic initiatives in 2021.

GS: Let's jump in...Your company is World Series of Golf, Inc., but, right now, it's your subsidiary, Vaycaychella, that is getting a lot of attention. You published some very optimistic guidance suggesting that Vaycaychella could contribute more than $100 million to revenues in the first 12 months after its launch. Those are lofty ambitions, so tell us how you get to that number?

WBJ: First, you are right to bring up Vaycaychella as our most near term revenue-generating opportunity. And again, you are correct that we did say that we think it can generate more than $100 million in revenues after its full global launch. These are numbers we think we can hit based on our recent test of the app and how users responded to its unique features and functionality. But, I need to be straightforward to say that the revenue target is not official company guidance at this point. It's a target based on the app's performance during testing. Once launched, we will provide updates and revenue targets.

Back to your point, though. Yes, the Vaycaychella app is expected to do exceptionally well because it does what most other real estate and timeshare apps don't do. In other words, it goes way beyond scheduling guests with renters. In fact, it's very different in that respect since its primary function is to bring together investors and property owners. More directly stated, the app is making it possible for property owners and real estate investors to come together and develop a real estate rental business portfolio. The best part is that the app allows them to make a deal quickly and without conventional financing.

GS: Not having to rely on inconsistent lending practices is a huge advantage, especially to smaller investors. How exactly does the app work?

WBJ: The functionality is relatively easy to understand. In the simplest terms, the app helps eliminate the laborious process associated with real estate investment and management. It addresses a complicated market and simplifies it to where short-term rental property buyers, investors, and would-be operators, can quickly evaluate and act upon investment opportunities.

In helping to make those decisions, the app helps calculate the return-on-investment opportunity for purchasers and, if necessary, factor in costs to renovate and operate a target property independent of the buyer's current cash reserve and credit rating. Compared to conventional financing, which you mentioned, it's a solution that makes transactions more efficient than traditional investment methods and adds a win/win component to the finalized deal.

GS: What's the difference between, say, Vaycaychella, and Airbnb?

WBJ: There are significant differences. Consider this. An Airbnb operator has to manage a property 100% of the time. Their role is to keep the lights and utilities running, keep the linens clean, landscape and maintain the yard, and of course, make necessary repairs. Then, owners must pay property taxes, probably make a monthly mortgage payment, and then account for managing rental fees and paying sales taxes. Still, after all of that work, they need to get their books in order and file accurate tax returns that properly reflect income and expenses. It's a big job.

We're taking a different approach. Vaycaychella is changing the landscape by offering an app that combines functions that allow investors and operators to save valuable time and resources by eliminating the often non-negotiable steps in conventional property investment and management. More specifically, the Vaycaychella app is designed to seamlessly manage property acquisition and maintenance. Most importantly, it achieves that goal by helping the parties avoid the requirements associated with conventional loans. More appealing, if parties agree, is that the app can help to eliminate the most restrictive provisions in place that need to be completed before closing conventional style real estate transactions- including the need for property inspection, eliminating lengthy loan application and approval processes, and the delays associated with title checks and clearance.

In short, Airbnb connects renters with landlords. Vaycaychella, instead, connects investors with property owners to create a new business opportunity that can then benefit from rental services similar to an Airbnb model. The best part is that the app allows almost any size investor the chance to participate in the multi-billion dollar short-term rental property market.

GS: That's a good point since high-value investors typically run the sector. Vaycaychella gives individual investors a chance to build a portfolio. Is that what you are saying?

WBJ: Exactly. The Vaycaychella app opens the door for investment to virtually anyone and significantly broadens sector opportunities for both owners and investors. We think that a tremendous number of single property owners and investors will come together to start their portfolios by using the Vaycaychella app. The bright spot in it all is that the app is easy to use and transaction-focused. And because it can help eliminate the lengthy steps in conventional real estate financing, especially for those investing in second or third properties, it can be the difference between getting a deal done and getting it declined by a bank. The app can reduce credit checks, shorten inspection times, significantly reduce paperwork, and eliminate the need to provide years worth of financials to close the deal. Also, income to debt ratios and credit scores don't matter much at all.

So, yes, we think the app changes the playing field immensely and can provide small investors with significant opportunities.

GS: At the start, we referenced the app's potential to generate $100 million in revenues during its first 12-months after its global launch. How do you reach that number?

WBJ: Yes, it's a bullish number, but a combination of things helps us model that goal. As you noted, the app is in late-stage development. But our optimism stems from recent testing that showed its strength in functionality, as well as from the feedback we got from users. It's because testing went so well that we can model scenarios based on the same target demographics and percentages of interest. Combining those metrics, $100 million sounds like a huge number, but remember, each deal can be worth a significant amount of money. Thus, the totals run high quickly.

We also plan to boost revenues by launching a branded Visa Card service for hosts by February of 2021. That card is being designed to benefit short-term rental hosts market-wide, which will help them tremendously and helps us by adding an additional source of revenues to the company. So, combining the app's primary functions with our planned Visa card offerings, we think we have a plan in place to maximize the potential for success and drive near and long-term revenues much higher.

GS: Let's close with this. You have a branding change underway that will more reflect the company's direction. With Vaycaychella leading the charge, how do you see 2021 shaping up?

WBJ: We think that 2021 will be the breakout year for the company. And yes, we are planning a name change to more reflect our vision, but investors need to understand that the equity numbers remain the same for our shareholders.

At World Series of Golf, we are focused on delivering strong results in 2021. Moreover, we are determined to take a diversified approach to position ourselves for a breakout year in 2021 regarding our products and revenue growth. The app showed that it could have broad appeal, and the planned Visa card services can attract millions of host users across the globe. Thus, we are diversified into two potentially lucrative segments, which can deliver two enormous catalysts for the company.

So, in short, I think 2021 will be a tremendous year of growth for the company and our shareholders as well. Their patience needs to be rewarded.

End interview

Many thanks to World Series of Golf, Inc. management for taking the time to answer investor questions and offer an outlook for 2021. Please note that since the company may have provided guidance, we are including the Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements disclaimer. Those disclaimers are not meant to dilute how the company responded but are instead the required housekeeping for publicly traded companies.

