Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Announces Slate of Director Nominees to its Board of Directors

Experienced business leaders agree to accept director roles if elected-and re-elected-to the Calian Board of Directors

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2020 / Calian® Group Ltd., (TSX:CGY) a provider of trusted products and solutions announces the slate of director nominees for election to its Board of Directors at the Calian Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The seven nominees' considerable leadership acumen across industries will be invaluable to the Calian management team.

There are six incumbent director nominees and one new director nominee. Incumbent director nominees include George Weber, Chairman of the Board appointed September 1, 2020; Kenneth J. Loeb; Ray Basler; Jo-Anne Poirier; Young Park; and Calian's President and CEO, Kevin Ford. Today, Calian announces that Rich Vickers retires from the Board of Directors as of January 1, 2021. To fill the open director position, Calian nominates Ronald Richardson, an entrepreneur with leadership expertise in the software, technology, and finance industries.

"We are pleased to nominate Ronald Richardson to the Calian Board of Directors," reveals Kevin Ford, President and CEO, Calian. "His governance, advisory, investor, and professional and executive experience strengthens and complements the experiences of our incumbent Board of Directors."

Ronald Richardson currently serves as Director and Health Safety & Environment Committee Member of Tundra Oil & Gas, Ltd.; Chair of Brokrete Inc.; Chair of the Queensway Carleton Hospital Foundation; Observer Director of Benbria Corporation; and as Director or Trustee for several other private organizations. As an active private investor, Ronald is a member of the Capital Angel Network and manages an investment portfolio of over 20 companies. Ronald co-founded Benbria Corporation (2007) with investor partners Wesley Clover, Verizon Ventures, BDC, and IAF/MaRS. Ronald holds the ICD.D designation, is a licensed P.Eng. and holds a Bachelor of Software Engineering degree from the University of Waterloo.

Wishing Rich Vickers all the best in his retirement from the Calian board, Calian Chairman George Weber, says, "Rich was a long-standing director on the Calian Board of Directors. We have benefited from his expertise and guidance for over 17 years. On behalf of everyone at Calian, I thank Rich for his loyal and devoted service."

The Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of Calian Group Ltd., will be held Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) in a virtual meeting format via live audio webcast. The Calian Management Proxy Circular is now available on Calian.com in the Investor Resources section; copies have been mailed to shareholders.

About Calian

Calian employs over 4,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through four Divisions: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions. The Advanced Technologies Division provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. The Health Division manages a network of more than 1,800 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. The Learning Division is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. The IT and Cyber Solutions Division supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets. For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com.

