MedX Health Corp.: MedX Health to Present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on Thursday, January 7, 2021

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2020 / MedX Health Corp. (TSXV:MDX)("MedX" or "the Company"), a global leader in teledermatology, will be presenting at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on Thursday, January 7th at 5:00 PM EST. Mike Druhan, President of Dermatology Products & Services, will host the presentation and answer investors' questions.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021

Date: Thursday, January 7, 2021

Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time (1:00 PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39362

Mr. Druhan will provide an overview of MedX's unique image capture technology and its fully integrated telemedicine platform. MedX specializes in the Dermatology market. Included in the presentation will be MedX's commercialization strategy and its SaaS financial model.

If you would like to book one-on-one investor meetings with MedX Health and to watch the MedX presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://canada.snn.network/signup

One-on-one meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event website is available here: https://canada.snn.network/

For those unable to attend the live presentation, all company presentation "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda":

About MedX

MedX, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a leading medical device and software company focused on skin health with its SIAscopy® on DermSecure® telemedicine platform, utilizing its SIAscopy® technology. SIAscopy® is also embedded in its products SIAMETRICS, SIMSYS, and MoleMate, which MedX manufactures in its ISO 13485 certified facility. SIAMETRICS, SIMSYS, and MoleMate include hand-held devices that use patented technology utilizing light and its remittance to view up to 2 mm beneath suspicious moles and lesions in a pain-free, non-invasive manner, with its software then creating real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate all types of moles or lesions within seconds. These products are Health Canada, FDA, TGA and CE cleared for use in Canada, the US, Australia, New Zealand, the European Union, Brazil and Turkey. MedX also designs, manufactures and distributes quality photobiomodulation therapeutic and dental lasers to provide drug-free and non-invasive treatment of tissue damage and pain.

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create your own watchlist and screen for ideas you're interested in; find out about investor conferences you want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.

Contact:

Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations

Phone: (416) 479-9547

Email: bill@medxhealth.com

