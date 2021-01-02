American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses How Do Retirement Investors Invest in Private Companies?

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2021 / For many investors, there is only one path to retirement: investing in public stocks. Whether that comes through mutual funds, lifecycle funds, or index funds, it is a common way for investors to look for long-term growth. However, a recent post at American IRA-a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC-mentioned that a Self-Directed IRA makes it possible for investors to look beyond the private stock market.

In a Self-Directed IRA, investors are able to access non-traditional retirement assets that go outside of the public stock market. This can include real estate, precious metals, and private company stock. Private company stock works very similar to public stock in that investors buy a share of a company.

For many investors, the idea of buying more stock may not be intuitive. But by investing in private companies, many investors open up a completely different avenue of investing. For example, while the public stock market may be down in a certain day, a well-performing private company may perform well, and vice versa. Private company equity can be a powerful way to diversify out of one type of asset class and instead add a wider net to a retirement portfolio, providing a greater degree of confidence.

Of course, private investors have to be wary about which private companies they choose for their investments. "A private company's growth can be a powerful way for an investor to grow a retirement portfolio," said Jim Hitt. "But since American IRA is a Self-Directed IRA administration firm that does not offer specific investment advice, investors need to know that they should do their homework. It is ultimately their choice which private company to buy into. And while it can be a powerful way to invest, no investment is without risk."

For more information about private companies and how they might factor into retirement, visit the blog by clicking over to www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may contact American IRA to find out more by dialing 866-7500-IRA.

About:

"American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA."

