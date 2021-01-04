The super fruit juices market is expected to grow by USD 5.69 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global super fruit juices market from 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing popularity of organic super fruit juices is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as misleading claims will hamper the market growth.

Super Fruit Juices Market: Product Landscape

The demand for 100% super fruit juices is increasing, especially among high-end consumers. 100% super fruit juices represent a premium category of juices. These juices are rich in nutrients such as antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins. The demand for these juices is high in developed countries where the purchasing power of the consumers is high. Therefore, the super fruit juices market share growth by the 100% segment will continue to be significant during the forecast period.

Super Fruit Juices Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest super fruit juices market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for super fruit juices in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Campbell Soup Co.

Citrus World Inc.

Eckes-Granini Group GmbH

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Nestle SA

Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

The Coca Cola Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

100% Market size and forecast 2019-2024

0%-24% Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Campbell Soup Co.

Citrus World Inc.

Eckes-Granini Group GmbH

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Nestle SA

Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

The Coca Cola Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

