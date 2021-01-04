MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, December 22
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
|Name of applicant:
|JOHN MENZIES PLC
|Name of scheme:
|JOHN MENZIES SAVINGS RELATED STOCK OPTION SCHEME
|Period of return:
|From:
|01/07/2020
|To:
|31/12/2020
|Balance under scheme from previous return:
|1,466,877 ORDINARY SHARES
|Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:
0 ORDINARY SHARES
|Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period
|1,466,877 ORDINARY SHARES
|Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission
|1,000,000 ORDINARY SHARES ON 09/10/1998
700,000 ORDINARY SHARES ON 10/09/1999
1,000,000 ORDINARY SHARES ON 14/08/2004
1,000,000 ORDINARY SHARES ON 04/09/2013
1,700,000 ORDINARY SHARES ON 08/11/2018
|Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period
|84,490,964 ORDINARY SHARES
|Name of contact:
|JOHN GEDDES
|Address of contact:
|2 LOCHSIDE AVENUE, EDINBURGH PARK, EDINBURGH, EH12 9DJ
|Telephone number of contact:
|0131 225 8555
