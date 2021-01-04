Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 651 internationalen Medien
2021 Takeover Target Nummer 1! Christina Lake ist Allen überlegen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885218 ISIN: GB0005790059 Ticker-Symbol: B3N 
Tradegate
04.01.21
08:21 Uhr
2,840 Euro
-0,075
-2,57 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN MENZIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN MENZIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8852,98009:25
2,9052,98009:25
PR Newswire
04.01.2021 | 08:04
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, December 22

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Name of applicant:JOHN MENZIES PLC
Name of scheme:JOHN MENZIES SAVINGS RELATED STOCK OPTION SCHEME
Period of return:From:01/07/2020To:31/12/2020
Balance under scheme from previous return:1,466,877 ORDINARY SHARES
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:
0 ORDINARY SHARES
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period1,466,877 ORDINARY SHARES
Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission1,000,000 ORDINARY SHARES ON 09/10/1998
700,000 ORDINARY SHARES ON 10/09/1999
1,000,000 ORDINARY SHARES ON 14/08/2004
1,000,000 ORDINARY SHARES ON 04/09/2013
1,700,000 ORDINARY SHARES ON 08/11/2018
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period84,490,964 ORDINARY SHARES
Name of contact:JOHN GEDDES
Address of contact:2 LOCHSIDE AVENUE, EDINBURGH PARK, EDINBURGH, EH12 9DJ
Telephone number of contact:0131 225 8555
JOHN MENZIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.