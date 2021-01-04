JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30thNovember 2020 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 30th November 2020 US$ 4.36

JZCP's NAV at 30 November 2020 is $4.36 per share ($4.51 at 31 October 2020), the decrease in NAV per share of (15) cents per share is due to net investment losses of (8) cents, expenses and finance costs of (4) cents, net fx losses of (1) cent and change in the fair value of the Company's CULS of (3) cents offset by accrued income of 1 cent.

