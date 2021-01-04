Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-01-04 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2020 - Rigas juvelierizstradajumu Takeover offer period RIG 28.01.2021 rupnica RJR1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2020 - Baltic Technology Ventures Subscription period RIG 26.02.2021 BTE1R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.12.2020 - Grindeks GRD1R Takeover offer period RIG 22.01.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 31.03.2021 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.01.2021 K2 LT K2LT Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.01.2021 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Sales figures TLN 08.01.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.01.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN Vyriausybe LTGB000024D auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.01.2021 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.01.2021 Nordecon NCN1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.01.2021 Nordecon NCN1T Dividend record date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.01.2021 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Extraordinary General VLN Meeting For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.