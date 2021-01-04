

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) increased its offer for Entain Plc, previously known as GVC Holdings Plc, to more than $10 billion, according to reports citing people familiar with matter.



The exact details and value of the new offer couldn't be learned, but it is above the 12.85 pounds per share that MGM had offered late last year, the Wall Street Journal reported on the deal earlier.



The reports said that the talks are still ongoing and may not lead to a transaction.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ENTAIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de