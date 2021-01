Intravacc appoints three Supervisory Board members

- Appointment of Nico Oudendijk (Chair), Bruno Bruins and Karin Dorrepaal

- Intravacc has become public shareholding company as per January 1, 2021

BILTHOVEN, The Netherlands, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intravacc, a world leader in translational research and development of vaccines, announces the appointment of three members in its Supervisory Board. As of January 1, 2021, Intravacc has become an independent public shareholding company, the State of the Netherlands being the sole shareholder. The Supervisory Board will consist of former ALT project director of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS), Nico Oudendijk (Chairman), former Minister for Medical Care and Sports, Bruno Bruins, and Dr. Karin Dorrepaal, former member of the Board of Management of pharmaceutical company Schering AG.

Nico Oudendijk worked in Amsterdam for 20 years at the interface of Youth Care, Psychiatry and Crisis Care, of which the last 12 years as General Director of the Amsterdam psycho-social and psychiatric institute 'Triangel'. From 2013 to 2020 he was director of ALT project management at VWS, with several assignments including the privatization of Intravacc. From 2010 to 2012 he served as director of the Netherlands Vaccine Institute (NVI) and was responsible for the sale of the NVI's production facilities. Since 1991, Oudendijk has held various positions within the Dutch Ministry of Welfare, Public Health and Culture. Such as, director of Mental Health Care and Professions, director of Curative Somatic Care, Director General Public Health, acting inspector-general at the Health Care Inspectorate (IGZ) and Envoy for the BES islands (The Caribbean Netherlands) on behalf of the Ministers of VWS and of Youth and Family.

Bruno Bruinsis currently interim chairman of the board of HTM, the public transportation company of The Hague. From October 2017 to March 2020, Bruins was Minister for Medical Care and Sport at the Dutch Ministry of Health. Between 2012 and October 2017, Bruins was chairman of the board of Dutch National Employee Insurance Agency (UWV) and from 2008 to 2011 he was a member of the board of directors of public transportation company Connexxion Holding N.V. Bruins was State Secretary for Education, Culture and Science from July 2006 to February 2007 and from 2000 to 2006 he served as alderman of The Hague and between 2004 and 2006 also as deputy mayor. His side activities included the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board of the Dutch public broadcasting organization NPO (2016-2017).

Dr. Karin Dorrepaalis an experienced senior manager in the life science and pharmaceutical industry. In 1990 Dorrepaal joined Booz Allen Hamilton, Management Consultants. In 2004, the Supervisory Board of Schering AG appointed Dr. Dorrepaal as member of the Board of Management. After the takeover of Schering by Bayer, Dorrepaal left the company in 2006. Since then, she has held various board positions with private and listed companies in Germany, Ireland, Spain and the Netherlands.

Dr. Jan Groen, Intravacc's CEO, said:

"We are very pleased with the composition of Intravacc's Supervisory Board. All appointed members have an outstanding track record at senior management level, both in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. In the near future, Intravacc will certainly be involved in the fight against various diseases that have a major impact on societies. The increase in multidrug-resistant bacterial infections and various cancers are typical examples of disorders with a major impact on public health. Under the supervision of the Supervisory Board, Intravacc can further professionalise and develop into a full-fledged Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization, in order to contribute to the reduction of certain diseases with the help of innovative vaccines.'

About Intravacc

Dutch Intravacc, located at Utrecht Science Park Bilthoven, is a leading global contract developer and producer of innovative vaccines against infectious diseases. As an established independent CDMO organization with over 100 years of experience in the development and optimization of vaccines and vaccine technologies, Intravacc has transferred its technology related to polio vaccines, measles vaccines, DPT vaccines, Hib vaccines and influenza vaccines around the world. Around 40% of childhood disease vaccines are based on Intravacc's technology. Intravacc offers a wide range of expertise for independent vaccine development, from concept to Phase I/II clinical studies for partners around the world, including universities, public health organizations (WHO, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation), biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

For more information, visit www.intravacc.nl

