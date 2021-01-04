American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses How to Spot a Great Self-Directed IRA Fee Structure

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / Understanding something as complicated as a "fee structure" can sometimes sound intimidating to prospective investors. But a recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in North Carolina, recently highlighted how investors can weigh different fee structures against each other. The post, aimed at investors who might be considering a Self-Directed IRA, detailed the two basic approaches of many Self-Directed IRA administration firms.

In one approach, an administration firm might charge an investor on a per-asset basis. That means that the more assets there are within a Self-Directed IRA, the more the investor will have to pay. For many investors, this is a non-starter. They might plan on having a multitude of assets within a Self-Directed IRA, and the freedom to do so is one reason many investors choose this style of investing.

But the post also detailed a flat-fee structure, in which an administration firm might only charge the investor on a yearly rate per account. That means that even as the account grows-more money, more assets-the investor is not paying more for the administration of the IRA. The administration firm, in this case, would keep those fees static. And as a percentage of a growing portfolio, the fees shrink. This puts more power and flexibility in the hands of the Self-Directed IRA investor.

"One of the things people look for when investing is growth," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "But it's also important to minimize the downside. People who look for a flat fee structure realize that if they are paying a flat fee per account, then the account growing will only make those fees shrink relative to the size of their retirement account as it grows. This keeps more money in their pockets."

For investors, putting aside money for retirement is not only about spotting the best opportunities for returns. It is often about avoiding the pitfalls that can eat into a portfolio and decrease the relative returns over time.

