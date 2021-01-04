DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF (BYBU) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jan-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 01/01/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 200.3807 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14779 CODE: BYBU ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBU Sequence No.: 90745 EQS News ID: 1158165 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 04, 2021 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)