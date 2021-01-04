DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (TPHG) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jan-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP DEALING DATE: 01/01/2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 66.6241 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44488 CODE: TPHG ISIN: LU1681038086 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHG Sequence No.: 90723 EQS News ID: 1158143 End of Announcement EQS News Service

