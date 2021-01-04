

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Monday as the new EU/UK trade deal regulations came into force over the weekend and the U.K. began the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine rollout, making another step in the global battle against the pandemic.



Eleven months after the U.K. announced the departure from the EU, both the European Union and the U.K. have reached a deal featuring a zero-tariff and quota arrangement.



The U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS) today began rolling out the Oxford University vaccine developed by AstraZeneca as protection against Covid-19, with an 82-year-old Oxford-born dialysis patient becoming the first to receive the new jab. Six hospitals in England will administer the first of around 530,000 doses of the vaccine.



The benchmark DAX climbed 80 points, or 0.6 percent, to 13,797, with travel-related stocks leading the surge. Anglo-German travel operator TUI AG surged as much as 6.4 percent.



