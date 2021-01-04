

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, UK final factory PMI data for December and mortgage approvals data for November are due. Ahead of these data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the pound held steady against the greenback, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3680 against the greenback, 140.57 against the yen, 1.2036 against the franc and 0.8986 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



