Belo Horizonte, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2021) - Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTC Pink: BMIX) (the "Company" or "Brazil Minerals") announced that it has received exploration permits for two additional mineral claims that now are part of its lithium project in the northeast part of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. The Company is focused on hard-rock lithium from high grade spodumene pegmatites. As previously reported, Brazil Minerals has now direct ownership of projects in a triad of strategic minerals - lithium, titanium, and rare earths.

Areli Nogueira, Vice President of Exploration at the Company, stated, "Lithium is in high demand worldwide and Brazilian lithium reserves are now recognized as some of the best in yield and purity upon processing. Our lithium project holds high potential, and we look forward to its continued development."

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTC Pink: BMIX) owns projects in titanium, lithium, and rare earths, among others, as well as a stake in Jupiter Gold Corporation. The Company also has several mining properties for alluvial diamond and gold.

Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Brazil Minerals, Inc.'s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: business conditions in Brazil, general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, availability of capital, Brazil Minerals, Inc.'s ability to maintain its competitive position and dependence on key management. We advise U.S. investors that Brazil Minerals' (and its subsidiaries') properties and projects, as of now, are exploratory and do not have measured "reserves" as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

