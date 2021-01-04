The global controlled-release fertilizer market size is expected to grow by USD 828.02 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Controlled-release Fertilizer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The better performance of controlled-release fertilizers is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as higher prices for engineered fertilizers than conventional fertilizers will hamper the market growth.
Controlled-release fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers (SRFs), and quick release fertilizers (QRFs) are the popular categories of enhanced efficiency fertilizers or specialty fertilizers. Controlled release fertilizers and SRFs are coated fertilizers, whereas QRFs are non-coated fertilizers. Although QRFs are majorly applied to the soil for better productivity, the consumption of QRF is very limited due to its consistent rate of nutrient release, which does not synchronize with the dynamic growth rate. Similarly, SRFs release nutrients to the soil based on moisture and temperature of the soil. However, controlled-release fertilizers perform better than SRFs and QRFs as the release of nutrients in the case of controlled-release fertilizers synchronizes with the changing requirement of crops, environmental parameters, and the growth pattern. The better performance achieved through controlled-release fertilizers when compared with other coated and non-coated fertilizers will fuel controlled-release fertilizer market growth during the forecast period.
Global Controlled-release Fertilizer Market: Application Landscape
The controlled-release fertilizer market share growth by the cereals and grains segment will be significant in the coming years, primarily owing to the increased consumption of cereals and grains in APAC. The region has to improve the farming methodologies and technologies to meet the market demand, driving the use of controlled-release fertilizers.
Global Controlled-release Fertilizer Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC was the largest controlled-release fertilizer market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as improved farming methodologies and crop yields will significantly drive controlled-release fertilizer market growth in this region over the forecast period. 56% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for controlled-release fertilizers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered
- Haifa Group
- Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC
- Israel Chemicals Ltd.
- Koch Industries Inc.
- Nufarm Ltd.
- Nutrien Ltd.
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- The Mosaic Co.
- Yara International ASA
