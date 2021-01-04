The global controlled-release fertilizer market size is expected to grow by USD 828.02 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005323/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Controlled-release Fertilizer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click get FREE sample Report in MINUTES

The better performance of controlled-release fertilizers is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as higher prices for engineered fertilizers than conventional fertilizers will hamper the market growth.

Controlled-release fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers (SRFs), and quick release fertilizers (QRFs) are the popular categories of enhanced efficiency fertilizers or specialty fertilizers. Controlled release fertilizers and SRFs are coated fertilizers, whereas QRFs are non-coated fertilizers. Although QRFs are majorly applied to the soil for better productivity, the consumption of QRF is very limited due to its consistent rate of nutrient release, which does not synchronize with the dynamic growth rate. Similarly, SRFs release nutrients to the soil based on moisture and temperature of the soil. However, controlled-release fertilizers perform better than SRFs and QRFs as the release of nutrients in the case of controlled-release fertilizers synchronizes with the changing requirement of crops, environmental parameters, and the growth pattern. The better performance achieved through controlled-release fertilizers when compared with other coated and non-coated fertilizers will fuel controlled-release fertilizer market growth during the forecast period.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/controlled-release-fertilizer-market-industry-analysis

Global Controlled-release Fertilizer Market: Application Landscape

The controlled-release fertilizer market share growth by the cereals and grains segment will be significant in the coming years, primarily owing to the increased consumption of cereals and grains in APAC. The region has to improve the farming methodologies and technologies to meet the market demand, driving the use of controlled-release fertilizers.

Global Controlled-release Fertilizer Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest controlled-release fertilizer market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as improved farming methodologies and crop yields will significantly drive controlled-release fertilizer market growth in this region over the forecast period. 56% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for controlled-release fertilizers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Fertilizer Additives Market: The fertilizer additives market size will record an incremental growth of USD 386.81 million and a CAGR of almost 3% during 2020-2024. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Global Catalyst Fertilizers Market: The global catalyst fertilizers market has the potential to grow by USD 276.67 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate throughout the forecast period. to get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered

Haifa Group

Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Koch Industries Inc.

Nufarm Ltd.

Nutrien Ltd.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

The Mosaic Co.

Yara International ASA

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Controlled-release Fertilizer Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in controlled-release fertilizer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the controlled-release fertilizer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the controlled-release fertilizer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of controlled-release fertilizer market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Cereals and grains Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Oilseeds and pulses Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fruits and vegetables Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vender landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Haifa Group

Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Koch Industries Inc.

Nufarm Ltd.

Nutrien Ltd.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

The Mosaic Co.

Yara International ASA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005323/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/