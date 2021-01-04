Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")

Date:4 January 2021

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, at 31 December 2020 the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p of the Company in issue is 12,889,113.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

