At the request of SeaTwirl AB, equity rights TO1, will be traded on First North as from January 8th, 2021, Security name: SeaTwirl AB TO1 ------------------------------- Short name: STW TO1 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015193941 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 213318 ------------------------------- Terms: Possession of one (1) warrant of series 2021/1 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in SeaTwirl. The exercise period falls between April 6, 2021 and April 20, 2021. The exercise price for the warrants will correspond to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price paid for the Company's share during the period from March 16, 2021 to March 29, 2021, but not lower than the quota value and not higher than 115.00 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr April 6, 2021, up until April 20, 2021 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last April 13th, 2021 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.