Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from January 5, 2021. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. Trading code RGKT_2104 ------------------------------- Expiration date 2021-04-21 ------------------------------- Last trading date 2021-04-21 ------------------------------- ISIN SE0015382064 ------------------------------- Short name RGKT 2104 ------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.