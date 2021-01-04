The global interactive kiosk market size is expected to grow by USD 4.79 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The adoption of smart parking solutions is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as growing demand for tablet kiosks will hamper the market growth.

Rapid urbanization and the increasing disposable income of consumers in developing countries have driven sales of automobiles. The increasing density of vehicles on roads is creating traffic congestion, which is translating to scarce parking slots and loss of time in finding them. This, in turn, is resulting in the loss of productive working hours. As a result, many private and public traffic management operators are adopting smart parking solutions. For instance, the University of San Diego in the US recently partnered with a kiosk solutions provider to enable people to pay parking charges from their mobile phones. With the growing adoption of smart parking solutions across the world, the demand for interactive self-service kiosks will increase. This will drive the growth of the global interactive kiosk market size.

Global Interactive Kiosk Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing investments in the establishment of new retail stores and supermarkets will significantly influence the interactive kiosks market growth in this region. 33% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is a key market for interactive kiosks in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered

Acante Solutions Ltd.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Embross

IER SAS

Meridian Kiosks

NCR Corp.

Olea Kiosks Inc.

REDYREF

Rosendahl Conceptkiosk AS

Source Technologies

Interactive Kiosk Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in interactive kiosk market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the interactive kiosk market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the interactive kiosk market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of interactive kiosk market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user placement

Retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Travel and tourism Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Financial services Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

