Technavio has been monitoring the motorcycle airbag jacket market and it is poised to grow by USD 181.85 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries. However, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the motorcycle airbag jacket market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions-

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The airbag vest is expected to be the leading segment based on product in the global market during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

Introduction of airbags as product is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of over 18%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 181.85 million.

Who are the top players in the market?

Alpinestars Spa, Bering Moto, Dainese Spa, Helite Moto, ixon SAS, KTM AG, MOTOAIR, Mugen Denko Co. Ltd., Polaris Inc., and Spidi Sport Srl. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

High adoption rate of protective gear is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the high purchasing cost limiting adoption restraints the market growth.

How big is the Europe market?

The Europe region will contribute to 31% of market growth.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Alpinestars Spa, Bering Moto, Dainese Spa, Helite Moto, ixon SAS, KTM AG, MOTOAIR, Mugen Denko Co. Ltd., Polaris Inc., and Spidi Sport Srl are some of the major market participants. The high adoption rate of protective gear will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this motorcycle airbag jacket market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market is segmented as below:

Product Airbag Vest Airbag Jacket

Geography Europe North America APAC South America MEA



Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The motorcycle airbag jacket market report covers the following areas:

Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market Size

Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market Trends

Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market Analysis

This study identifies introduction of airbags as product differentiator as one of the prime reasons driving the motorcycle airbag jacket market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist motorcycle airbag jacket market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the motorcycle airbag jacket market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the motorcycle airbag jacket market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of motorcycle airbag jacket market vendors

