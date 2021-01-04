

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose on Monday, the first day of 2021 trading, despite OPEC+ warning of risks to the oil market from the resurgent pandemic.



As the coronavirus pandemic lingers, the alliance of producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia will decide today whether it can continue to restore crude supplies without capsizing the price recovery.



Brent crude for March delivery jumped 1.4 percent to $52.52 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for February delivery were up 0.9 percent at $48.95 a barrel.



Crude oil prices also remain supported by optimism about a swift demand recovery in 2021 as the U.K. began the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine rollout.



The U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS) today began rolling out the Oxford University vaccine developed by AstraZeneca as protection against Covid-19, with an 82-year-old Oxford-born dialysis patient becoming the first to receive the new jab.



Six hospitals in England will administer the first of around 530,000 doses of the vaccine.



