Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Change of European Home Member State 04-Jan-2021 / 10:33 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Change of European Home Member State Renewi plc (LSE: RWI, Euronext: RWI), the leading international waste-to-product business, announces a change of its Home Member State. Since 31 January 2020, the United Kingdom ceased to be a member of the European Union. Following the end of the United Kingdom's transition period for leaving the European Union on 31 December 2020, the United Kingdom can no longer be the Home Member State of Renewi for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive. Renewi hereby announces that it has chosen the Netherlands as its Home Member State. As a result hereof, shareholders of Renewi owning 3% or more of Renewi's issued capital must report this to the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets ("AFM"). This must be reported without delay via Loket AFM (https://www.loket.afm.nl/ [1]). Further notification must be made without delay as soon as a substantial shareholding or short position reaches, exceeds or goes below a threshold. This may be the case if shareholders obtain or lose ownership of shares and/or votes, or due to an increase or decrease in the issued capital of Renewi. The thresholds are: 3%, 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 30%, 40%, 50%, 60%, 75% and 95%. Renewi continues to be listed on the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Accordingly, and in addition to the new notification requirements set out above, shareholders should continue to comply with disclosure and other requirements under the UK Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, which provides that the relevant thresholds regarding notification of shareholdings to be 3% and each 1% threshold thereafter up to 100%. This announcement is intended as general information only and each shareholder should consult its own adviser with respect to the consequences of the change of the Home Member State of Renewi and/or their obligations generally as a shareholder of a company listed in the UK and in the Netherlands. As at the close of business on 1 January 2021, Renewi's issued share capital consisted of 800,141,536 ordinary shares of 10 pence each. No shares were held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Renewi was 800,141,536. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Renewi. Renewi has registered the issued share capital of 800,141,536 ordinary shares of 10 pence each and total number of voting rights of 800,141,536 with the AFM today. It is noted, however, that it may take a few days before the registration is visible in the AFM Register and shareholders can notify their interest via Loket AFM. For further information Philip Griffin-Smith, Renewi plc Company Secretary Company.secretary@renewi.com About Renewi Renewi is a leading waste to product company that gives new life to used materials every day. We have around 7,000 employees working at 174 operating sites across Europe. Our extensive operational network means we are always close to our customers. For Renewi, waste is a state of mind, and an opportunity. Our many years of knowledge and experience, combined with a broad range of services, allow us to offer sustainable, practical recycling solutions. We use innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials such as paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy. In other words, we turn today's waste into tomorrow's raw materials. The result of our work is less waste and contamination, a smarter use of scarce raw materials, and a reduction in carbon emissions. This means that we are contributing towards a cleaner, circular world in which we "waste no more". Visit our website for more information: www.renewiplc.com. ISIN: GB0007995243 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: RWI LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 OAM Categories: 2.1. Home Member State Sequence No.: 90762 EQS News ID: 1158221 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a4774fb6cf5a6a67aab16ebf99291712&application_id=1158221&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

