Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2021) - AdAlta Limited (ASX: 1AD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical discovery and development company using i-body technology to address challenging drug targets is pleased to announce it is presenting at Biotech Showcase 2021, which is being held in a virtual format from 11-15 January 2021.

Biotech Showcase is an investor and partnering conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters investment and partnership opportunities.

AdAlta is an ASX-listed discovery and development company deploying its i-body platform against challenging drug targets to develop novel protein therapeutics. The Company is currently conducting Phase 1 clinical studies for its lead internal i-body asset, AD-214. AD-214 is being developed for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and other human fibrotic diseases, for which current therapies are sub-optimal and there is a high unmet medical need. The lead external asset is in lead optimisation in collaboration with GE Healthcare and has earned more than A$1 million in milestones and research fees to date.

CEO, Dr Tim Oldham is presenting to the conference via an on-demand presentation which is available on the Biotech Showcase digital platform and through AdAlta's website at www.adalta.com.au/investors/presentations/. In his presentation, Dr Oldham discusses AdAlta's significant progress in 2020, including commencing its first ever clinical trial, progressing its GE Healthcare collaboration, and raising A$8.1 million to support execution of its growth strategy. He also discusses the Company's 2021 objectives for AD-214 in patients, the GE Healthcare collaboration and the new internal and external assets to be added to the pipeline as AdAlta enters an expansion phase to fully leverage its patented i-body platform.

Dr Oldham said: "We are delighted to be presenting at Biotech Showcase. AdAlta is a company with a clear vision for growing our existing assets and adding new assets to expand our pipeline. We look forward to meeting with potential partners to discuss exciting progress with first in class anti-fibrotic AD-214 and ways we can address targets that have proven challenging for traditional antibody therapeutics. We also look forward to meeting potential investors for whom we believe we offer an exciting opportunity to invest in a validated platform with an exciting lead asset and posied for significant pipeline expansion. A highlight will be the encouraging data from our Phase I study that we are exploring with an extended final cohort of the healthy volunteer part before moving into patient studies in mid-2021."

More about AdAlta and its i-body technology:

AdAlta Limited is a clinical stage drug development company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. The Company is using its proprietary i-body technology platform to solve challenging drug targeting problems and generate a promising new class of single domain antibody protein therapeutics with the potential to treat some of today's most challenging medical conditions. The i-body technology mimics the shape and stability of a unique and versatile antigen-binding domain that was discovered initially in sharks and then developed as a human protein. The result is a range of unique proteins capable of interacting with high selectivity, specificity and affinity with previously difficult to access targets such as G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) that are implicated in many serious diseases. i-bodies are the first fully human single domain antibody scaffold and the first based on the shark motif to reach clinical trials.

AdAlta's strategy is to maximise the products developed using its next generation i-body platform by discovering and developing an internal pipeline of selected i-body enabled product candidates against G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) implicated in fibrosis, inflammation and cancer; and partnering with other biopharmaceutical companies to co-develop an external pipeline of product candidates against a broader range of receptor classes, indications, and product formats.

AdAlta is conducting Phase 1 clinical studies for its lead internal i-body candidate, AD-214. AD-214 is being developed for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and other human fibrotic diseases, for which current therapies are sub-optimal and there is a high unmet medical need. AdAlta is actively selecting additional targets for its internal pipeline.

AdAlta's lead external pipeline candidate is being developed in collaboration with GE Healthcare to as a diagnostic imaging agent against Granzyme B, a biomarker of response to immuno-oncology drugs. This asset is at lead optimisation stage.

