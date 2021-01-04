City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY) As at close of business on 31-December-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 191.52p INCLUDING current year revenue 194.28p Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP13.54m Net borrowing level: 5% LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14 ---