Montag, 04.01.2021

PR Newswire
04.01.2021 | 12:22
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 4

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 31-December-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue561.09p
INCLUDING current year revenue561.09p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)
As at close of business on 31-December-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue286.37p
INCLUDING current year revenue287.65p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
As at close of business on 31-December-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue343.54p
INCLUDING current year revenue345.35p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue343.54p
INCLUDING current year revenue345.36p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 31-December-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue387.18p
INCLUDING current year revenue387.18p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 31-December-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue213.52p
INCLUDING current year revenue213.52p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 31-December-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue166.51p
INCLUDING current year revenue166.51p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 31-December-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue105.41p
INCLUDING current year revenue105.48p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 31-December-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue159.44p
INCLUDING current year revenue159.44p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
