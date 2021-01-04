Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 651 internationalen Medien
2021 Takeover Target! 10 Mal besser als die Blue-Chip Konkurrenz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.01.2021 | 12:22
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 3

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 31-December-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                             159.44p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                           159.44p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.