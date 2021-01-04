

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - As US hospitals are running short of beds with surges of Covid-19 patients at unprecedented levels, the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus infection has jumped up to new record.



As per the latest update published by COVID Tracking Project on Monday, a total of 125,544 patients are currently admitted in U.S. hospitals with the deadly disease.



Out of this, 23,231 patients are admitted in Intensive Care Units and 7942 others are on ventilators.



Holiday data reporting effects are almost certainly still in play, the U.S. collaborative volunteer-run effort to track the pandemic said on Twitter.



'National percent positive is on a rocket ship right now, driven by the southern U.S. From Florida to Texas to California, we're seeing positive testing percentages that are eye-popping given what is essentially our capacity for full testing,' it added.



With 1394 additional fatalities reporting in the last 24 hours, the total U.S. death toll from the deadly disease rose to 351580, as per latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.



During the same period, 210,479 new cases were reported across the country, taking the total number of patients infected with the disease to 20639219.



The national average Covid test positivity rate rose to 13.52 percent.



California reported 45,352 new cases on Sunday alone. 21150 COVID patients are admitted in the state's hospitals.



43 states reported increase in daily cases in the last 7 days.



More than 4.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S. so far, according to the CDC.



On Monday, an 82 year old dialysis patient has become the first person in the UK to receive the newly-approved Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.



UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the new coronavirus variant is harder to control as it spreads 'so much faster'.



