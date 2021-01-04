

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer confidence improved in December, survey data from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence indicator rose to -24.3 in December from -29.6 in November.



The manufacturing confidence index rose to -13.3 in December from -15.7 in the previous month.



The construction sector morale rose to -14.7 from -16.8 in the prior month.



The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector improved to -8.9 in November and the confidence measure in the services sector fell to -19.0.



The three months moving average consumer confidence rose to -26.2 in December from -26.9 in November.



The economic climate indicator remained unchanged at -0.1 in December.





