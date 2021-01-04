Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 651 internationalen Medien
2021 Takeover Target! 10 Mal besser als die Blue-Chip Konkurrenz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.01.2021 | 12:52
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Director Declaration

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, January 4

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO
U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(a closed-ended investment schemeincorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registration number56535)

(The "Company")

LEI Number: 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

4 January 2021

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Mr Stephen Coe, a non-executive director of the Company, has informed the Company that he is a non-executive director of River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited with effect from 1 January 2021.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.