Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Director Declaration

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(a closed-ended investment schemeincorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registration number56535)

(The "Company")

LEI Number: 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

4 January 2021

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Mr Stephen Coe, a non-executive director of the Company, has informed the Company that he is a non-executive director of River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited with effect from 1 January 2021.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001