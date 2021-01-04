From 1st of January 2021, NASDAQ will introduce a cap on the annual fees for Structured Products listed on the fixed income segments of Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki. The maximum annual fees per calendar year will be: 1,600,000 SEK. Charges in EUR will be converted to SEK using an exchange rate of 10, e.g. 1 EUR = 10 SEK. For further details, please see the new price list attached to this Exchange Notice. For questions concerning this Exchange Notice please contact: alexander.tiainen@nasdaq.com, +46 449 7831 axel.holm@nasdaq.com, +46 73 449 6812 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=834999