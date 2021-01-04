Oakland, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2021) - OTC:MINE signs a Joint Venture letter of intent with Lazurus Holistic to serve as psilocybin experts to grow and develop a unique strain of mushrooms specific to Jamaica. In addition, through the JV with Lazurus, Minerco will inherit multiple cannabis licenses to grow, process, extract cannabis as well as psilocybin. This partnership will enable MINE to have a continuous supply of product to fill its 1 million microdots capacity daily. Minerco plans to export its wholesale product to Europe and Canada, as well as create is own brand "DOTMINES."

Minerco Inc. "The Magic Mushroom Company" (OTC Pink: MINE) and Lazurus Holistic plan to retrofit its 100 acre farm into a state of the art production facility that can produce over 5000 Mushrooms and 1000 Cannabis pounds monthly. Through this Joint Venture, the company plans to advance its operations into the Cannabis /CBD/Psilocybin white label market.

Lazurus Holisitic an expert in mycelium recently completed there first export of Psilocybin mushrooms to Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. in Canada. The MINE/Lazurus Joint Venture will expand to export globally. The market penetration is approaching $7 billion by 2027.

"We are looking forward to the definitive agreement with our new partnership. This joint venture will vertically integrate our business model; Grow in legal markets, and fill microdose orders wholesale as well as filling our own product, a win/win. This JV will increase value for Minerco and its shareholders," CEO, Julius Jenge said in a statement.

"Our goal at Lazarus is simple: to produce the 'best' cannabis and mushrooms coming from Jamaica. 'Best' is determined by consumers, which is why we feel our potential strategic partnership with Minerco is perfect. 'Best' is our products that contain Lazarus grown ingredients that help people's mental and physical wellness," says CEO, Paul Hoonjan.

In addition, Minerco will purchase manufacturing equipment to produce up 1 million tablets of psilocybin microdots daily that will be sold in legal markets, plus a line of medical graded mushrooms sold nationwide which will put DOTMINES to the forefront of this emerging and fast growing industry.

About Minerco Inc.

Minerco Inc. (OTC Pink: MINE) is a publicly traded company currently focused on the research, production and distribution of psilocybin mushroom. The company is committed in creating shareholder's value by ensuring constant development in the magic mushroom and cannabis industries.

Minerco's Blockchain Token for Psilocybin purchases and investments: SHRU (Etherium network).

About Lazurus

Lazarus Holistic Group LLC a Jamaican Company focused in Cannabis and Psilocybin mushroom production. Lazarus had a license to extract, produce and grow Cannabis as well as permitted to grow psilocybin. Our corporate office is in Discovery Bay, St Ann, Jamaica.

Investor relations

Miners@minercoinc.com

Twitter@minercoinc

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71283