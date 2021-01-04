The diabetic foot ulcers therapeutics market is expected to grow by USD 986.41 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
The strong drug development pipeline is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as impact of complex pathogenesis in clinical trial design will hamper the market growth.
Diabetic Foot Ulcers Therapeutics Market: Product Landscape
Ischemia is the restriction in blood transfusion, which results in the lack of oxygen supply to body tissues and organs. Ischemic ulcers are likely to occur due to inadequate blood flow in various parts of the body. Chronic hyperglycemia causes changes in the cell membrane function, mainly through ischemia of the endoneurial microvascular circulation. Market growth in theIschemic and neuro-ischemic ulcer therapeutics segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the neuropathic ulcer therapeutics segment.
Diabetic Foot Ulcers Therapeutics Market: Geographic Landscape
North America was the largest diabetic foot ulcers therapeutics market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of stringent safety regulations on product performance and the focus of vendors on product safety testing and post-market screenings will significantly drive diabetic foot ulcers therapeutics market growth in this region over the forecast period. 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for diabetic foot ulcers therapeutics in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia.
Companies Covered:
- 3M Co.
- Baxter International Inc.
- ConvaTec Inc.
- Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.
- Fresenius SE Co. KGaA
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Merck Co. Inc.
- Mylan NV
- Pfizer Inc.
- Smith Nephew Plc
