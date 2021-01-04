Telecom Towers Market Size USD 48660 Million by 2026 at CAGR 4.1% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Telecom Towers Market is Segmented by Type (Lattice Tower, Guyed Tower, Monopole Tower, Stealth Tower), by Application (Rooftop, Ground-based), by Regions & Key players Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Internet & Telecom Category.

In 2019, the global Telecom Towers market size was USD 36660 Million and it is expected to reach USD 48660 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of Telecom Towers Market size are rapidly increasing urbanization rate and an increase in smartphone usage.

The report offers a comprehensive Telecom Towers Market forecast and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2021-2026. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue by players for the period 2021-2026.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE TELECOM TOWERS MARKET SIZE

The growth of the global telecommunications towers market size is expected to increase due to the growing number of smartphone users. The number of mobile phone users is rising in almost every remote region, thereby raising the competition between service providers to provide better network coverage. In addition, a growing number of telephone service providers, internet providers, Wi-Fi and broadband service providers are projected to fuel demand for Telecom towers over the forecast period.

The surge in demand for high-speed internet access across major emerging cities and urban areas is expected to drive the telecom tower market size growth.

Moreover, with the growth of cloud adoption across the industry, 5G roll out, and edge computing's growth potential is expected to drive the growth of telecom tower market size.

Telecom data usage has seen rapid growth during the COVID-19 outbreak, with governments across the world exempting the telecommunications industry from the lockdown. In addition, policymakers across the world have established telecommunications as an important infrastructure in the midst of the current pandemic, with operations across the telecommunications sector expected to remain unchanged. The overall rise in internet traffic played an important role in fueling the growth of telecom tower market size during the ongoing pandemic.

TELECOM TOWERS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Telecom towers are mainly manufactured and sold by China Tower Corporation, American Tower Corporation and MER; and these companies occupied about 68% market share in 2018.

North America is expected to hold the largest telecom tower market share during the forecast period. North America's dominance is attributed to the supporting initiatives by the government and increasing demand for high-bandwidth wireless data. Growing usage of wireless data continues to push wireless service providers to increase their networks' efficiency and make incremental improvements in the coverage and capability of their systems.

is expected to hold the largest telecom tower market share during the forecast period. dominance is attributed to the supporting initiatives by the government and increasing demand for high-bandwidth wireless data. Growing usage of wireless data continues to push wireless service providers to increase their networks' efficiency and make incremental improvements in the coverage and capability of their systems. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the Asia Pacific region is attributed to the presence of some of the key industry players. Furthermore, the advent of 5G services in India is also expected to boost the telecom towers market size in the Asia Pacific region.

By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

TELECOM TOWERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segment by Type, the Telecom Towers market is segmented into

Lattice Tower

Guyed Tower

Monopole Tower

Stealth Tower

Other.

The segment of lattice tower holds a comparatively larger share in the global market, which accounts for about 60%.

Segment by Application, the Telecom Towers market is segmented into

Rooftop

Ground-based.

The rooftop holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 82% of the market share.

Key Companies:

China Tower Corporation

American Tower Corporation

MER

SBA Communications

Crown Castle

Valmont Industries

Aster Private Limited

Helios Towers Africa

Bharti Infratel.

