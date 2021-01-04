Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (ALPP) Executes its Merger Agreement with Vayu US, Inc.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd., (OTCQB:ALPP) a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, is pleased to announce that on December 31st, 2020 Alpine 4 and Vayu (U.S.), Inc. (Vayu) finalized and executed its Merger Agreement for Vayu to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alpine 4.

Kent Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4, "Execution of this agreement paves the way for final closing conditions to be met by Jan 10th, 2020. The harmony between Alpine 4 and Vayu has led to an easily navigated, streamlined transaction. We look forward to implementing the vertical integration and cross-pollination of American Manufacturing opportunities between Vayu, Impossible Aerospace (IA), and Quality Circuit Assembly. With the recent changes to the Federal Aviation Administrations' (FAA) regulations surrounding night flying and flying over people, both Vayu and IA are prepared to enter the market filling the void of manned and autonomous commercial drones for surveillance and delivery needs. With the drone economy amongst us, Alpine 4's UAV holdings are ready to burst onto the scene."

Alpine 4: Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards but also increase value for our shareholders.

