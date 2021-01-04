Alkame Holdings, Inc. Corporate Update

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, is taking this opportunity to provide you, our valued shareholders, with an update on the progress of the Company for 2020, and provide a current status on our various fronts.

Our Shareholders,

As Chairman of Alkame Holdings, Inc. I would like to provide an update to our valued shareholders and provide additional details about our company status.

This has been a difficult year for most companies and Alkame is no exception. We too were negatively impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic. However, while many businesses were idle during the shutdowns, we took necessary steps to stabilize our business, making appropriate changes, and re-positioning our company for longer-term success and growth.

First, we entered the personal protection equipment (PPE) space. We felt it was our patriotic duty to try and save lives and assist our first responders and local governments. We started with hand sanitizer and went through the lengthy time and process to receive all the proper licenses and approvals. We did not rush like so many to bring an inferior product to the market. We had the foresight to realize the virus was not going away anytime soon (Bill Gates even said he believes it will continue for two more years). Even though vaccines have come to market it will take quite some time for it to be available to the masses. Regardless, the world will forever be changed and that is why we developed and brought a premium hand sanitizer ("Ice Blue") to market.

Next, we entered into a distribution agreement as well as a manufacturing agreement for the patent-pending 'Handout Protection', a single use hand wash and sanitizer packet. Long term we believe this will be a phenomenal item. We feel it is superior in many ways to what is currently in the marketplace and has a patent pending. We feel we have both ends of the high-end premium hand sanitizer space covered with our products.

Recently, we executed an exclusive distribution agreement for our premium Ice Blue gel hand sanitizer and the Handout Protection Single use hand sanitize packets for Canada. We have discussions underway with other territories and have brought on distributors in the US.

Alkame Holdings recently entered into discussions for a patent-pending next in class disposable mask that blocks nearly 100% of all airborne particulates with its five layers of filtering. This is superior to the K95 mask which only blocks 95% of the particulates. We believe this mask is a game-changer and would round out our Alkame medical division for now.

Our pipeline of opportunities is growing strong as we have signed several new food and beverage multi-year co-pack and development agreements for both CBD and non-CBD products with many more in the works.

Next, we made significant strides including management changes and additions, including a new controller and a new director of operations to aid us as we completed 2020 and assist us in preparing to kick off 2021 with the controlled growth of the numerous opportunities that appropriate infrastructure permits us to take advantage of.

The Alkame Holding's team is also in talks for several additional opportunities including our Pawz and Clawz pet brand.

Alkame Holding's Cannaribbean brand was put on hold due to the virus. The product line is now planned for launch in early 2021.

Lastly, we are also pleased to announce that our Salem facility will be completed and ready to go in the new year. It will provide us with expanded production capability for the growth we anticipate while also permitting us to become more cost effective in our production operations.

We remain enthusiastic about our business prospects and returning to growth mode. Alkame Holding's like many businesses across the United States faces challenges in this Covid-19 world and we are seeking some additional capital to support our growth but are trying to avoid "toxic" financing at all costs.

Management is confident we will return to the position we were in earlier in 2020 when our revenue growth outpaced our increasing expenses, as we are now able to achieve operating efficiencies.

We look forward to continuing to share our progress with you our valued shareholders.

Craig Kaufman - Chairman

