Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders' annual meeting on June 16, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (Paris:KER) (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from December 28 to 31, 2020 (French only):
Issuer's
Issuer's identifying code
Date of
Identifying code
Aggregated
Daily weighted
Market
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
28/12/2020
FR0000121485
5,000
569.17
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
29/12/2020
FR0000121485
5,000
577.12
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
30/12/2020
FR0000121485
5,000
586.63
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
31/12/2020
FR0000121485
2,000
592.33
XPAR
TOTAL
17,000
579.37
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a
full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/6f90dade6af5c773/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-December-28-to-31-2020.pdf
Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
