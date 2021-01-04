Hingham, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2021) - Applied Tissue Technologies (ATT), an advanced wound care company, announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal®, "Study Comparing Platform Wound Dressing (PWD® ), a Negative-Pressure Device without a Filler, with Three Conventional Negative-Pressure Wound Therapy Systems in the Treatment of Excisional and Incisional Wounds". The Study was selected as an editor's pick and is available without charge in full text online.

Key Takeaways:

Simplified NPWT with the PWD is as effective as traditional foam based devices.

The FDA cleared, patented PWD is completely transparent, allowing for ongoing visual assessment of the wound without removing the dressing.

The first of three Clinical Trials utilizing the PWD is complete with results to be published soon.

Applied Tissue Technologies brings advancements in wound healing to patients. This includes research and development supported by the United States Department of Defense to help wounded warriors at the point of injury, instances of prolonged field care and delayed evacuation, and also continuing through advanced levels of military medical care. www.appliedtissue.com @npwtsimplified



The PWD is supported in part by the United States Defense Health Agency (Small Business Innovation Research), USAMRAA, and USAMRMC through contract numbers W81XWH-18-2-0002, W81XWH-18-C-0143, W81XWH-19-2-0038 and W81XWH-16-0784. The views, opinions and/or findings contained in this report are those of the author(s) and should not be construed as an official Department of the Army position, policy or decision unless so designated by other documentation.



Contacts:

Michael Broomhead

781-366-3848

michael.broomhead@appliedtissue.com

Source: Applied Tissue Technologies

