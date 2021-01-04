Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2021) - Synex International Inc. (TSX: SXI) ("Synex" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that on January 1, 2021, Synex Energy Resources Ltd., a British Columbia corporation wholly-owned by Synex completed the purchase of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Sea Breeze Power Corp. ("Sea Breeze"), a privately held British Columbia corporation. Sea Breeze is a wind energy development company.

Sea Breeze's assets consist of approximately 18 investigative licenses suitable for wind, solar and storage sites that Sea Breeze has been developing over 20 years at a cost of over $30,000,000. Projects are divided into four regions of British Columbia: North Vancouver Island, Central coast, Okanagan, and East Kootenays.

Sea Breeze is currently in discussions to develop one or more of these sites for green Hydrogen development.

Synex views the acquired wind assets as some of the best in class assets in British Columbia, and although there is no certainty that any of these projects will ever be built, Synex believes that wind power is the next generation of green power; and that as British Columbia, Canada, the USA and the rest of the world recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for green energy will increase. Synex expects that Sea Breeze's assets, once built, could have the ability to provide up to 4,875 MW of green power, which could contribute to Canada's expected transition to a green hydrogen economy.

About Synex

The Company is a Vancouver based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in British Columbia. It is a run of river hydro, wind power developer, operator and engineering firm. The Company wholly owns or has a proportionate interest in a net total 12 MW of operating facilities in British Columbia, and a Vancouver Island grid connection and utility carrying on business as Kyuquot Power Ltd. The Company also has 9.4 MW of construction ready run-of-river projects, applications and land tenures on another 24 potential hydroelectric sites totaling over 150 MW of installed capacity, and approximately 18 wind development sites that could have the ability to provide up to 4,875 MW of green power in British Columbia.

