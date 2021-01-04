Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2021) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (FSE: 1XU1) ("Entheon" or the "Company") , a biotechnology company focused on developing psychedelic medicines to treat addiction, is announcing a business arrangement with, and a strategic investment in, Heading Health, LLC ("Heading Health"), a psychiatric clinic platform focused on the administration of psychedelic-assisted therapy to treat mental health disorders.

Entheon has participated in a Series A Preferred Stock Financing, investing $200,000 USD for a 5% stake in Heading Health. Under the terms of the investment, Entheon has the option to increase its overall holdings to up to 10% of Heading Health in the subsequent round of financing.

This investment into Heading Health provides Entheon with exposure to the ketamine-assisted therapy space, including Spravato, an FDA approved Ketamine product that is eligible for insurance reimbursement. This business arrangement allows access to data pertaining to ketamine therapy and the patient experience. This data will be used for research purposes to better inform the development of Entheon's own psychedelic therapy experience. Heading Health will provide guidance regarding clinical practice and the use of biomarker capture devices both in general psychiatric practice and Ketamine treatments. The specific parameters of the arrangement have been outlined in a Letter of Intent and are subject to the execution of a Definitive Agreement by both parties.

"Our investment in Heading Health provides exposure to revenue and learning opportunities from the existing ketamine clinic market. The Heading Health team has real world experience operating multisite clinic practices and we are excited by the long-term opportunities presented by such a partnership," said Timothy Ko, CEO of Entheon. "The opportunity to access and analyze data as it relates to a patient's ketamine-assisted therapy process is an exciting prospect, with the potential to inform the successful development of Entheon's own DMT-assisted treatment program, while also providing insight as to how the psychedelic-assisted therapy model, in general, can be optimized toward positive patient outcomes."

"This initial investment by Entheon is validation of Heading's crucial role in the emerging treatment paradigm for mental health disorders. As well as this, Entheon sees significant value in the data that Heading will be collecting in order to optimize patient outcomes," said Simon Tankel, CEO of Heading Health. "We are excited by the opportunity to collaborate and partner with Entheon in order to co-develop evidence-based protocols for psychedelic-assisted therapies."

About Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company committed to developing and commercializing a portfolio of safe and effective N,N-dimethyltryptamine based psychedelic therapeutic products ("DMT Products") for the purposes of treating addiction and substance use disorders. Subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals and permits, Entheon intends to generate revenue through the sale of its DMT Products to physicians, clinics and licensed psychiatrists in the United States, certain countries in the European Union and throughout Canada.

About Heading Health LLC

Founded in Austin, Texas, Heading Health provides a full-suite of therapies and diagnostic tools for the treatment of mental health challenges, including Spravato® (esketamine) nasal spray for treatment-resistant depression; Intramuscular (IM) ketamine; Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS); and Telepsychiatry for depression, anxiety, PTSD and OCD. Overseen by Dr. Steven Levine, a board-certified psychiatrist with over 10 years of clinic experience, the Heading Health management team is experienced in operating and scaling psychiatric clinics across multiple states, securing insurance coverage and pioneering the most efficient and effective breakthroughs in clinical research and technologies.

