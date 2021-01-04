Ingram Micro EMEA Broadens Cyber Security Portfolio To Include AppGuard Zero Trust Endpoint Protection

Strategic Relationship established to further strengthen Ingram Micro cybersecurity portfolio for SMB / SME & Enterprise Markets - Focusing on true preventative Zero Trust protection

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingram Micro EMEA and AppGuard Inc., have committed to partner together to more effectively address the rapidly emerging cyber threats to Consumer, SME / SMB and Enterprise customers throughout the EMEA markets by providing AppGuard's endpoint protection software, which uses a "zero trust" approach to control the behavior of applications and stop malware attacks prior to launch with it's patented autonomous policy engine.

"In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has transformed our entire global ecosystem with its massive effect on the global workforce and interconnectivity. Along with this we have witnessed a tremendous surge in cyber attacks focusing on the vulnerabilities exposed by this transformation. Our aim at INGRAM MICRO is to be the largest cyber security solution provider and consultant in the world by the year 2021. Ingram Micro is always on the lookout for new partners, and it may not always be the big names that we onboard," said Brian Vesper, Head of the Cyber Security Center of Excellence in Europe. "What makes a difference for us is that the products and technologies they bring to the table are effective in making our customers safer. With AppGuard, we are able to give our clients a novel solution that will prevent cyber attacks before they can compromise critical systems, with no impact to the performance of the endpoint. We believe this is revolutionary, and will be a game-changer for our clients."

"We are delighted to now have INGRAM MICRO as our premier distributor for Europe," stated Chuck Sackley, Executive Vice President of Global Market and Business Development AppGuard Inc. We believe that they will provide us with broad access to the EMEA market.

"INGRAM MICRO is the strategic distribution partner we have been looking for to quickly deliver our technology and capability to the the European market during this key window of opportunity in the market," said Maitland Muse, Executive Vice President of Channels and Strategic Aliances atAppGuard Inc. "We believe that we can very quickly strengthen the cybersecurity posture of the MSSP community within Europe very quickly through INGRAM MICRO."

