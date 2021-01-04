Anzeige
Montag, 04.01.2021
PR Newswire
04.01.2021 | 15:04
BioAgilytix Welcomes Marc Westermann as Vice President of Business Development Europe to its Commercial Leadership Team

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioAgilytix Labs is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Westermann to its commercial leadership team as Vice President of Business Development Europe. Westermann brings more than 25 years of senior corporate executive and commercial operations experience to BioAgilytix. He has a proven track record of leading performance within the broader pharmaceutical/biotech industry at organizations across five continents.

Marc Westermann

Prior to his appointment with BioAgilytix, Westermann held the position of Global Sales Director at Wörwag Pharma. He also served as Regional Executive Head of Sales & Marketing for Asia-Pacific (APAC) & Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) with Novartis/Sandoz Division, based in Singapore, Dubai and Munich.

Westermann's experience in various areas of the pharmaceutical industry includes executive positions at Mepha International (Ratiopharm/Teva), Murex Diagnostics (Abbott), BASF Pharma/Knoll AG (Abbott) and Madaus AG (Mylan) where he held several senior international commercial positions in Singapore, Dubai and the Middle East, America, Canada, Great Britain, Switzerland, as well as Western and Central Europe. He obtained his master's degree at Loughborough University, Great Britain in addition to a post-graduate degree (Diploma Economist, MBA) from the University of Lüneburg, Germany.

"We are very pleased that Marc will be joining the BioAgilytix team and feel the contributions he will make could not occur at a better time. BioAgilytix' growth over the past few years has been exceptional, and adding Marc's European working knowledge, commercial experience and leadership track record we believe will be a great addition to our team. It has been a long search, and his joining our team is greatly anticipated," said Dominic Marasco, Chief Commercial Officer.

About BioAgilytix

BioAgilytix is a leading bioanalytical testing laboratory specializing in large molecule bioanalysis. With laboratory locations in North Carolina's Research Triangle area, the Cambridge area of Massachusetts, and Hamburg, Germany, BioAgilytix provides PK, immunogenicity, biomarkers, and cell-based assay services supporting the development and release testing of biologics across a number of industries and disease states. BioAgilytix offers assay development, validation, and sample analysis under non-GLP, GLP, and GCP, as well as GMP quality control testing (i.e., product release testing, stability testing, etc.). BioAgilytix also offers diagnostic testing services at its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited Boston laboratory.

BioAgilytix' team of highly experienced scientific and QA professionals ensure high-quality science, data integrity and regulatory compliance through all phases of clinical development. BioAgilytix is a trusted partner to many of the top global pharmaceutical and biotech companies. For more information, visit www.bioagilytix.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Absher
BioAgilytix
(919) 287-1573
media@bioagilytix.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1393008/BioAgilytix___Marc_Westermann.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1278852/BioAgilytix_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
