TCL Brings Next Gen Mini-LED and Future Display Technologies to CES 2021

Under the Theme ExperienceMore, TCL Showcases AI x IoT lifestyle with its newest display advancements and impressive multi-category offerings

HONG KONG, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company, will start the year more determined than ever at CES 2021 with exciting announcements to fulfil its mission to make life intelligent through innovative, next generation Mini-LED technology.

"TCL is proud to be at CES 2021 and a member of this vibrant industry. As one of the leading consumer electronics brands in the world, and second largest TV brand in America, it is our mission to make life intelligent with innovative technology through our AIxIoT strategy. Moving forward we are committed to providing the best smart products and services to global users," said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings and TCL Electronics.

This year's event will be the first-ever 'digital CES', which demonstrates the resilience and global unity that is keeping us all moving forward, despite the challenges that 2020 brought to the world.

TCL will join multiple sessions at CES 2021, including the Global Press Announcement, and share its very newest technologies for displays as well as presenting a full range of smart home appliances to users to Experience More.

Best known for Mini-LED and QLED TVs, award-winning soundbars, smart home appliances and popular mobile devices driven by the on-going AIxIoT strategy, TCL continues to improve and push the boundaries of possibilities for display and audio technology.

On January 11 at the CES 2021 Global Press Announcement, TCL will showcase its much-anticipated innovations in Mini-LED and future display technologies, which is expected to draw attention and interest from both media and the consumer electronics industry.

The details of our participation at CES 2021 are as follows:

*All sessions will be posted at https://www.tcl.com/ces2021.html

# Time and date of American Eastern Time (UTC-5)

Global Press Announcement

Time: 11:00-11:30 AM

Date: January 11th, 2021

North American Product Spotlight

Time: 1:00-1:30 PM

Date: January 12th, 2021

Global Product Spotlight

Time: 7:30-8:00 AM

Date: January 13th, 2021

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. According to OMDIA, TCL ranked global No.2 in TCL brand TV market share in Q2 2020. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

